CBSE exams from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW
Published Jan 1, 2021, 4:25 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2021, 4:25 am IST
The exams will be held in the pen-and-paper mode as students will be expected to visit the examination centres to appear for the paper
 Schools have been allowed to conduct the practical examinations on their own for both classes from March 1 and continue till the beginning of the theory papers (Representational Image:AP)

New Delhi: The Class 10 and Class 12 final exams for schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10, and the results will be declared by July 15. Schools have been allowed to conduct the practical examinations on their own for both classes from March 1 and continue till the beginning of the theory papers.

The examinations will be held in the pen-and-paper mode as students will be expected to visit the designated examination centres to appear for the papers. The date-sheet for both classes will be announced soon.

 

All board exam candidates have been advised to refer to the CBSE official website for any information. Students can also contact their school authorities in case of any queries.

The exam dates were announced by Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” through a live video on his social media accounts. The minister said the nation shifted to online classrooms overnight amid the pandemic with the help of teachers. He said “one class one channel” was launched by DTH services to help students who do not have access to the Internet and smartphones. He also thanked the students for their constant support and cooperation.

 

On the mode of exams, Mr Pokhriyal said: “Many CBSE schools are in rural areas. Hence, online exams are not possible… The exams will be held in the pen-and-paper mode.”

With little clarity till now on the board exam dates, several schools had already held pre-board exams online to prepare their students. The syllabus too has been reduced by about 30 per cent due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Schools have been shut across the country since March.

In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the education ministry had earlier postponed the CBSE exams. Usually, the practical exams are conducted in January and theory exams start in February and end in March.

 

