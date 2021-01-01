Andhra Pradesh eases norms for shooting of movies

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has eased the norms on shooting films in the state for both small and big screens, so as to give a boost to the film production sector.



Applications for the shoot can be sent online to the www.apsftvtdc.in website of the AP state film, television and theatre development corporation for according governmental permission free of cost. The processing of the request will be done in a stipulated period and the applicants as also the concerned departments will be informed of the decisions soon.



APSFTTDC managing director T. Vijay Kumar Reddy said in a statement here on Thursday that the earlier practice of collecting a stipulated amount for government permission has been done away with. The state government recently issued GO 45 on such permissions and hoped that these relaxations would give a major boost to the film and TV industries, he said.