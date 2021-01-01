Nation Other News 01 Jan 2021 Andhra Pradesh eases ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra Pradesh eases norms for shooting of movies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 1, 2021, 9:05 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2021, 9:05 am IST
The state government hoped that the relaxations would give a major boost to the film and TV industries
Representational image
 Representational image

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has eased the norms on shooting films in the state for both small and big screens, so as to give a boost to the film production sector.
 
Applications for the shoot can be sent online to the www.apsftvtdc.in website of the AP state film, television and theatre development corporation for according governmental permission free of cost. The processing of the request will be done in a stipulated period and the applicants as also the concerned departments will be informed of the decisions soon.
 
APSFTTDC managing director T. Vijay Kumar Reddy said in a statement here on Thursday that the earlier practice of collecting a stipulated amount for government permission has been done away with. The state government recently issued GO 45 on such permissions and hoped that these relaxations would give a major boost to the film and TV industries, he said.

...
Tags: film shooting, andhra pradesh government, relaxation for movie shooting
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Rescued children are handed over to their parents, if their origin is traced and counseling would be done, police said. (Representational image)

Gangs using street children for begging on rise in Nizamabad

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI file photo)

Desecration of idols will not be tolerated: Jagan

With the new strain from the United Kingdom, officials state that people know every safety protocol but follow them only based on their convenience. (Representational image. PTI/file)

UK returnees violate quarantine rules, attend birthday parties in TS

BJP MLA O. Rajagopal (Photo credit: Facebook)

Lone BJP MLA in Kerala supports Assembly resolution against farm laws



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

FCA to invest Rs 1,100 crore in Hyderabad, set up digital hub

The availability of talent coupled with a culture of innovation and pro-business policies played a major role in FCA’s decision to set-up the facility in Hyderabad.

UK returnees violate quarantine rules, attend birthday parties

With the new strain from the United Kingdom, officials state that people know every safety protocol but follow them only based on their convenience. (Representational image. PTI/file)

Cruelty to animals as cattle traders taking river route in Andhra Pradesh

There are instances of cattle dying while being pulled through the boats as they failed to breathe properly and swam up against the rising tide (Image:Pixabay)

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Panel to study medical admission in Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences

Rajendar indicated that the changes in the counselling procedure as suggested by the expert committee could be taken up from the next academic year (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham