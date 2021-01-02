Nation Other News 01 Jan 2021 10 fall ill after dr ...
10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 2, 2021, 12:34 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2021, 12:34 am IST
The villagers said that panchayat employees have not maintained the tanks properly and hygiene and cleanliness went for a toss
The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)
  The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

Kurnool: At least 10 people from Agasanuru village in Kosigi fell ill after drinking contaminated water on Friday. The condition of three of them is described as serious. All of them were rushed to Adoni government hospital.

 The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. On Friday the villagers drank the same water and less than 30 minutes later, some began vomiting. They were immediately rushed to the PHC in Kosigi. Three of the victims were shifted to Adoni government area hospital, according to Raghavendra, a local.

 

The villagers said that panchayat employees have not maintained the tanks properly and hygiene and cleanliness went for a toss.

Medical and health officer Dr. Rama Giddaih said that their doctors and staff were alerted and the situation was under control. He said that they are taking all steps to control seasonal diseases, particularly those caused by contaminated water. He pointed out that those drinking river water are complaining of diarrhea.

...
Tags: contaminated drinking water, seasonal diseases, diarrhea, rural water supply department
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


