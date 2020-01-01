Nation Other News 01 Jan 2020 Somesh Kumar takes c ...
Somesh Kumar takes charge as ts’ top official

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 1, 2020, 2:15 am IST
Outgoing chief secretary S.K. Joshi, who retired on Tuesday, has been made adviser to irrigation department.
Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, a 1989 batch IAS officer, was on Tuesday appointed as the State’s fifth Chief Secretary. He assumed charge in the evening. His tenure will last till the next Assembly polls.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao signed on both the orders in the evening. According to the CMO, the government opted for Mr Kumar as he is due to retired only on December 31, 2023.

A native of Bihar, Mr Kumar, was Special Chief Secretary for revenue, commercial taxes and excise departments.

Speaking after taking charge, Mr Kumar said that being guided by the Chief Minister they will work as a team.

Under the leadership of Mr Rao, the state has progressed on all fronts, he said.

Mr Kumar said he proposes to introduce innovative measures in the state administration in order to make it more accountable and transparent.

Mr Joshi thanked all officers, who had cooperated with him in discharging his functions.

