Nation Other News 01 Jan 2020 'Outstanding of ...
Nation, In Other News

'Outstanding officer': PM Modi congratulates Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat

ANI
Published Jan 1, 2020, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2020, 3:20 pm IST
On Tuesday, General Bipin Rawat received the guard of honour from all the three forces after demitting office as Army chief.
I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a series of tweets. (Photo: File)
 I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a series of tweets. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated former Army chief Bipin Rawat for taking over as the first Chief of Defence Staff and called him an "outstanding officer" who has served India with great zeal.

"I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal," Prime Minister Modi said in a series of tweets.

 

On Tuesday, General Rawat received the guard of honour from all the three forces after demitting office on retirement as Chief of Indian Army.

Expressing delight over the appointment of Rawat as the first CDS, Prime Minister said that the position of Chief of Defence Staff carries "tremendous responsibility of modernising India's military forces".

"On 15th August 2019, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I announced that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff. This institution carries tremendous responsibility of modernizing our military forces. It would also reflect the hopes and aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians," he said.

On the occasion, Prime Minister paid homage to all those who laid down their lives for the nation and recalled how post-Kargil War discussions on reforms in military paved the way towards the appointment of CDS.

"As the first CDS takes charge, I pay homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for our nation. I recall the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming our military began, leading to today's historic development," he said.

Prime Minister Modi asserted that the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare.

"Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare," he said.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday, succeeding General Bipin Rawat who has become India's first CDS.

General Naravane previously served as the Vice Chief of Army Staff. He has taken over the reins of the Army amid prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan due to provocations by Islamabad through terror activities.

...
Tags: narendra modi, chief of defence staff, bipin rawat, indian army
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The two back-to-back increases have push jet fuel prices to their highest since June 2019. (Photo: File | PTI)

Jet fuel cost up 2.6 pc; non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 19

“There is no point of being the chief minister if I cannot protect the interests of the very people who elected us' Sonowal said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Assam CM Sonowal gets emotional: I'm your son where will I go?

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said persons holding responsible positions should not forget that India is secular country, where people follow different religions. (Photo: File)

BJP weakened Constitution, but protests should not be violent: Mayawati

Congratulating General Bipin Rawat for his appointment as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Modi said he is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal. (Photo: File)

Creation of Department of Military Affairs, CDS post 'momentous reforms': PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

UP man takes up bizarre challenge to eat 50 eggs for Rs 2,000, dies after having 41st

Police said that Yadav had accompanied his friend to the Bibiganj market area to eat eggs but suddenly an argument broke out between the two and they decided on a challenge of Rs 2,000 for eating 50 eggs. (Representational Image)

Atanu Chakraborty gets additional charge of Department of Expenditure secretary

Photo: Representational image

Police and lawyers are a law unto themselves

On November 6, the Delhi high court clarified that its November 3 order not to take coercive steps against lawyers was only in relation to the two FIRs lodged on November 2, with regard to the clash between the police and lawyers at Tis Hazari courts complex.

Shah attacks Congress over inaction against terrorism, says PM Modi ensured security

Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI)

Historians meet on the lake

A panel of historians and the writers congregated to discuses on the writings of historical fiction and the veracity of the historical accounts to which we are exposed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham