In Karnataka BJP Banks On Modi Wave, Ram Mandir And Art. 370, Congress Relies On Guarantee Schemes Implementation And BJP's Unfulfilled Promises

With the parliamentary elections drawing near, both the Congress and the BJP are actively engaging in efforts to sway voters by addressing what they consider crucial issues.

While the BJP capitalizes on the "Modi wave" and emphasizes topics such as the inauguration of the Ram Mandir and the abrogation of Article 370, the Congress relies on the success of its guarantee schemes implemented in Karnataka.

Despite facing setbacks in the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka, the BJP remains undeterred, drawing parallels to past victories in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections.

These historical precedents, where the BJP outperformed the Congress despite the latter holding state power, fuel the party's optimism for success in the upcoming polls.

In the 2014 parliamentary elections, although the Congress had won the 2013 assembly elections in Karnataka, the BJP claimed victory in 17 out of 28 seats, with the Congress winning only 9. Similarly, during the 2019 general elections, despite the Congress-JD(S) coalition being in power in the state, the BJP secured 25 out of 28 seats, while the ruling Congress and JD(S) managed to win only 1 seat each.

Leaders of the BJP in Karnataka stress the significance of national issues in general elections and focus on these issues accordingly.

"The primary issue is the image of Modi and his clean governance in the last ten years. This will undoubtedly contribute to the party's success in winning seats. We will mainly highlight the fulfillment of promises such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Mandir," a state BJP leader informed.

"The abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Mandir were once deemed insurmountable challenges. However, the BJP successfully accomplished them. These serve as evidence to demonstrate the BJP's dedication to its pledges. These are the issues that resonate with the masses. Additionally, we will also highlight other achievements of the Modi government," he added.

Despite the BJP's efforts, the Congress remains confident in outnumbering the BJP in this election, relying on the success of its guarantee schemes.

"Our party has announced guarantee schemes if elected to power at the center. We will present these promises to the people," KPCC spokesperson MG Hegde told Deccan Chronicle.

"We had pledged guarantee schemes during the assembly elections in Karnataka and fulfilled them within 8 months of assuming power. Similarly, in Telangana, we are delivering on the promises we made. We will assure the people that the Congress's guarantee schemes are not empty promises but are being implemented within months of coming to power, citing examples from Karnataka and Telangana," he said.

"The party will also highlight the unfulfilled promises of the Modi government, the rise in unemployment, the electoral bond issue, and other issues. We trust that the people will recognize the reality," he added.