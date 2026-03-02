In First Agriculture Cabinet Meeting, Mohan Govt Showers Sops On Farmers

BHOPAL: The first agriculture cabinet meeting of the Mohan Yadav government, held at the revered Bhilat Baba shrine in Nagalwadi in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district on Monday, approved various welfare schemes for the farmers worth Rs 25,678 crore.

The cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Mohan Yadav also cleared various schemes worth Rs 27,500 crore related to agriculture, irrigation, animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture and cooperation, a spokesman of the state government said here.

The cabinet has approved the Madhya Pradesh Integrated Fisheries Policy- 2026.

The policy promotes modern cage culture, with plans to establish nearly one lakh fish cages across the state.

It also integrates fisheries activities with eco-tourism and green energy, creating a multi-dimensional livelihood model.

The policy is expected to attract an investment of Rs 3,000 crore over the next three years and generate approximately 20,000 employment opportunities, directly and indirectly.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to strengthen animal health infrastructure in the state by modernizing veterinary hospitals and related infrastructure at a cost of Rs 610.51 crore over three years.

The cabinet approved the proposal for the nursery development in the state with an outlay of Rs 1,739 crore over next five years.

The state government decided to continue the existing 20 farmer welfare and agriculture development projects with a total outlay of Rs 3,502 crore over the next five years.

The cabinet approved the proposal to sanction Rs 3,909 crore to continue the interest subsidy scheme on short-term crop loans until March 31, 2031.

It has been decided at the meeting that such an agriculture cabinet meeting will be held in each district headquarters in the coming days.