In absence of Central leaders, state leadership steers BJP campaign for 4th phase polling in MP

Bhopal: State leadership of BJP has been steering the party’s campaign for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, scheduled to be held on May 13, in the absence of the Central leaders of the party who are currently busy canvassing in other poll-going states.



The last Central BJP leader who visited Madhya Pradesh was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who addressed two poll rallies in Khargone and Dhar during his one-day whirlwind tour to the state on May seven, coinciding with the third phase polling in the state.

Eight Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls in the fourth and final phase polling in Madhya Pradesh on May 13.

The LS seats which are going to polls in Madhya Pradesh on May 13 are Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa.

Chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav and state BJP president Vishnu Dutta Sharma have been steering the campaign for the BJP for the fourth phase polling in the state.

Other senior leaders of the party including state ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prallhad Patel, and Tulsiram Silawat have also joined the electioneering of the party by holding workers’ conferences, public meetings and road shows.

The Central party leaders such as Mr Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda had extensively toured the state to campaign for the party in the first three phases of LS polls in the state.

But, they have now focused on the other poll-going states, leaving state leadership to steer the campaign in the fourth phase polling in the state, a senior BJP functionary told this newspaper on Thursday.

The state unit of BJP is holding mass contact programmes to reach out to the people particularly the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes of the Centre and state governments almost every day, the BJP leader said, unwilling to be quoted.

“By addressing two poll rallies in Khargone and Dhar, Mr Modi has been able to reach out to people in four LS constituencies of Khargone, Dhar, Ratlam and Khandwa. The four other LS seats, Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur and Indore are considered BJP stronghold”, state BJP secretary Rajness Agrawal said.

BJP had won 298 out of 29 LS seats in 2019 polls, leaving the lone LS constituency of Chhindwara to Congress.