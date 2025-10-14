In A First, Madhya Pradesh To Procure Millets From Farmers At MSP

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to procure millets from the farmers in the state at the minimum support price (MSP).

The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting here chaired by chief minister Mohan Yadav.

This is the first time the Madhya Pradesh government is going to procure millets from the farmers at MSP.

“The cabinet decided to procure ‘kodo’ and ‘kutki’ (millets) from farmers in major millet-producing districts for the first time, benefitting a large number of tribal farmers”, a spokesman of the Madhya Pradesh government said.

The leading millet-producing districts in Madhya Pradesh are Jabalpur, Katni, Mandla, Dindori, Chhindwara, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Rewa, Siddhi and Singrauli.

The procurement will be carried out by Shree Ann Consortium of Farmer-Producer Company Limited (Shree Ann Federation).

For kharif 2025, approximately 30,000 metric tons of millets, ‘kutki’ at Rs 3,500 per quintal, and ‘kodo’ at Rs 2,500 per quintal, will be procured.

The federation will receive an interest-free loan of Rs 80 crore from the state’s Price Stabilization Fund (PSF).

Additionally, an incentive of Rs 1,000 per quintal will be directly transferred (DBT) to the bank accounts of the eligible farmers.

Addressing his ministerial colleagues before the formal cabinet meeting, he said that the celebration of the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, falling on November one, will have the theme ‘Year of Industry and Employment’.

He said that programmes on the theme would be held in all Assembly constituencies on the topic of ‘Self-reliant India- Self- Reliant Madhya Pradesh’.

He called upon his ministerial colleagues to organize public celebrations on the occasion of ‘Govardhan Puja’, falling on October 21, in their respective areas, following local traditions.