In A Blow To TMC, EC Shunts Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday removed controversial IPS officer of the 1989-batch, Rajeev Kumar, as the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP), dealing a major blow to the Trinamul Congress government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The EC also ordered the state government to shift Mr Kumar, who is a favorite of TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for his surveillance acumen and became the state DGP in December last year, to a “non-election-related post with immediate effect” and appoint his replacement.

Later the state government appointed 1988-batch IPS officer Vivek Sahay, earlier posted as the DG (Home Guards), as the new DGP and made Mr Kumar Officer on Special Duty in Additional Chief Secretary rank in the information technology department where he was posted before becoming the DGP.

This is the second time Mr Kumar has faced unceremonious transfer in his career during major polls. In 2016, he was shunted by the EC as the Kolkata Police Commissioner ahead of the Assembly Election in the state following the opposition's allegations of bias including phone tapping.

This time Mr Kumar, who was earlier questioned by the CBI for his suspected role in the Saradha chit fund scam after a manhunt, came under the EC scanner over the law and order situation, especially the Sandeshkhali violence, during its visit to the state.





While BJP hailed the EC action within 48 hours of the announcement of the polls and the model code of conduct, TMC accused the BJP of influencing the step. State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said, “We welcome the prompt action. Mr Kumar has a bias for the ruling party. Elections can't be free and fair with his presence.” TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed, “The BJP is trying to misuse all institutions including the EC. It earlier meddled with the appointment of the election commissioners by changing the recruitment panel. Today's step reflected the BJP’s control over the EC. It doesn’t matter if BJP changes even 100 such officers because the people of Bengal are with Didi.”