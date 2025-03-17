 Top
Home » Nation

Centre has accorded approval for Chandrayaan-5 Mission: ISRO Chief

Nation
PTI
17 March 2025 9:29 AM IST

HC to hear pleas concerning violence in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in December 2019 following students protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Centre has accorded approval for Chandrayaan-5 Mission: ISRO Chief
x
Delhi High Court (DC File Photo)

Delhi High Court to hear plea by the Enforcement Directorate against the bail granted to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

HC to hear pleas concerning violence in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in December 2019 following students protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

( Source : PTI )
Delhi High Court 
India Delhi New Delhi 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X