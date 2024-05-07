Implementation Of TD Manifesto Beyond Its Capacity: Buggana

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath has lambasted Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for merely showcasing his manifesto in public, asserting that implementing it would be well beyond his capacity.

The minister dubbed the TD chief as a purveyor of empty promises. He convened a meeting with tribal communities in Dhone on Monday.

Rajendranath highlighted the absence of Modi's image on the manifesto booklet, and cited state BJP in-charge Siddharth Singh's reluctance to raise it in his hand, which raised suspicions among the populace.

He emphasized the benefits for the SC and ST students through the establishment of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Dhone and the job opportunities stemming from the ITDR project in the constituency.

The minister commended the ideal construction of Dhone ITI Hostel and the employment opportunities created by the Centre of Excellence in Dhone ITI College. The minister asked whether it is not accurate to consider accessibility to the people as “development without any deficit.”

Rajendranath visited the polling station at Zilla Parishad Girls' High School in Dhone. There, he inspected the postal ballot area for government employees and urged improvements in the facilities at the polling centre.