The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, was adjudicating a suo motu PIL regarding congestion at Durgam Cheruvu because of pollutants, toxics, chemicals and sewage that were flowing into the lake.

Earlier, the court had appointed the experts committee, which had previously submitted a status report and suggested measures to safeguard the lake. Later, the court asked the government to submit its stand on the implementation of the measures suggested by the committee.

The High Court was dismayed that there was no straight reply by the authorities, who were also failing to protect the iconic lake. After perusing the status report, the Chief Justice asked the advocate general about the action taken by the state government as regards the removal of 78 structures within the FTL level and 146 structures in the buffer zone, which all were illegal constructions.

Without specifying any timeline, the authorities only annexed copies sent by other departments stating that they are implementing the measures.

Chief Justice Aradhe observed that rather than seeking opinion from the other departments, they should implement the measures suggested by the expert for the protection of the lake. He also made it clear that if the state government does not implement even short term measures for the time being, then it (the court) would direct the same expert panel to visit Durgam Cheruvu and file a fresh report on the action taken by the state government.



