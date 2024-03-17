Top
Light rain has drenched the parched Western Ghats, with Valparai recording 6.2mm on Friday.
For Hyderabad, the IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky with mist and haze in the morning. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The IMD issued a ‘nowcast’ cautioning of 40 kmph winds, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in several districts. The warning, effective for the next few hours, was meant for Adilabad, Hanamkonda, Jagtial, Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem, Mahbubabad, Mancherial, Medak, Malugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet and Warangal districts. It advised district collectors and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to be prepared. For Hyderabad, the IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky with mist and haze in the morning. Residents can expect a high of 36°C and low of 23°C.




