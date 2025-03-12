IMD Issues Rain Alerts for 18 States Due to Cyclonic Activity

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alerts for 18 states across the country, predicting heavy rainfall and weather disruptions due to ongoing cyclonic activity. The weather changes, caused by cyclones in the Bay of Bengal, are expected to affect parts of the country until March 15, 2025.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic systems are intensifying and are likely to bring heavy rains, strong winds, and thunderstorms to several regions. States such as West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar, along with parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, are expected to be the most affected. The IMD also warned of potential flooding in low-lying areas, especially in coastal regions and river basins.

The IMD’s forecast indicates that rainfall could be heaviest along the eastern coast, with winds reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h in some areas. Authorities have been urged to remain vigilant, especially in regions that are typically vulnerable to cyclonic storms.

The alert has also prompted the IMD to advise fishermen along the east coast to refrain from venturing into the sea until conditions improve. Additionally, the department is monitoring the situation closely and has predicted that the cyclonic systems could weaken after March 15, but rainfall could persist in some areas.

Authorities in affected states have been asked to be prepared for possible power outages, damaged infrastructure, and disruptions in transportation due to the severe weather conditions. Local governments are being advised to take precautionary measures to safeguard lives and property.

With the cyclonic systems in motion, the IMD has urged residents to stay updated with weather reports and follow safety guidelines.