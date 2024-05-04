Top
IMD Forecasts Rainfall in Telangana

DC Correspondent
4 May 2024 12:41 PM GMT
Heavy rains have brought about a new found enthusiasm among farmers of drought hit Rayalaseema districts.
Hyderabad: Telangana might get a relief from the scorching temperatures as IMD predicted Light to Moderate rains in parts of the State from May 6.


Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning and gusty winds(30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Rajanna Sirsilla, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajigiri, Medak, Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana, said the press release.

For Hyderabad, partly cloudy sky has been forecasted for the next 48 hours. Maximum and Minimum Temperatures are likely to be around 43°C and 27°C respectively, added the release.

Telangana is reeling under severe heatwave with temperatures reaching close to 47°C.


