Illicit Gambling Racket Busted

Hyderabad: The Madhapur special operations team raided an illicit gambling ring operating by one Madhavi Latha of Raidurgam and seized Rs.62,000 in cash from nine gamblers present there. Each game required a fee of Rs.1,000, police said. Police also seized 11 mobile phones and five sets of playing cards from the suspects.

Warangal: Poll Code Violation Case Against Vice Chancellor

Warangal: A Hanamkonda native, Dr Prasad, has filed a case of violation of the election code against Kakatiya University Vice Chancellor Prof. Thatikonda Ramesh and registrar Malla Reddy for giving permission for a meeting at the Senate Hall on the campus. The meeting was organised by the Secular Writers Forum, where Malla Reddy spoke. There was an attempt to pass it off as an academic meeting but it was not.

Man Held for Stealing Ear Studs

Hyderabad: The east zone task force and Osmania University police arrested one Orsu Giri, 38, for stealing gold ear studs, weighing about 10 grams and worth `70,000, from an elderly woman. Police said Giri met the woman on April 27 at the Lalapet toddy compound. They decided to go to the Adikmet toddy compound. On the way, he stopped at the main gate of the cycling velodrome, pulled off her ear studs and went away.

Three Arrested for Fake Oxytocin Jabs

Hyderabad: The south-west zone task force and Manghalhat police raided Banwarilal Suresh Kumar Bansal's establishment in Old Mallepally for the sale of fake oxytocin injections meant for cattle and arrested three persons: Suresh Kumar Gupta, Lala Babu Yadav and Abdul Haji. Police said Yadav had thought up of the plan to prepare the fake injections, Abdul Haji fetched phenol and Gupta distributed the fake injections to unsuspecting farmers and dairy owners.