Illegal Phone Tapping Case: Raghunandan Rao Meets DGP, Seeks Action

Hyderabad: Former MLA M. Raghunandan Rao of Dubbak Assembly Constituency met the director-general of police seeking action against illegal phone tapping during the Dubbak assembly byelections in 2020 and the general elections in 2023.. He alleged former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, minister T. Harish Rao, and the Siddipet district collector in collusion with police officers, had set up a war room in Siddipet and started tapping the phones of his family members. He said his constitutional rights were violated and urged thorough investigation and accountability for those responsible.



“It is imperative that those responsible for orchestrating and carrying out these illegal activities face appropriate consequences for their actions. The tapping issue was raised by me during the polls and had complained to the DGP then. I request Rajagopal Reddy and Vivek to also lodge complaints. The issue came to light as a DSP accepted that phones were tapped,” he told media persons.







