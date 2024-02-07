Top
Illegal Musi Projects Approved by Ex-HMDA Chief Balakirshna

Nabinder Bommala
7 Feb 2024 6:19 PM GMT (Update:2024-02-07 18:20:38.0)
During the tenure of former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) director Shiva Balakrishna, illegal layouts were approved. (Photo: DC File)

Hyderabad: During the tenure of former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) director Shiva Balakrishna, illegal layouts were approved and permissions to construct structures were granted within the buffer zone of the Musi river. The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) is currently conducting an investigation into Balakrishna's alleged inappropriate assets.


Areas like Narsingi, Manchirevula, Chaderghat, and Nagole in the city witnessed a proliferation of illegal constructions within the Musi river's buffer zone.

On Wednesday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) principal secretary and metropolitan commissioner Dana Kishore conducted a review of files related to HMDA's planning wing and maintenance works. A HMDA official stated that all irregularities would be reported to the Chief Minister.

Further, files cleared during Shiva Balakrishna's tenure, including those concerning the change of land use (CLU) orders for converting agricultural land parcels into non-agricultural use, were also scrutinised on Wednesday.


