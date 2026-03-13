Illegal LPG Refilling Racket Busted in Jharsuguda; 92 Cylinders Seized

Bhubaneswar: In a significant crackdown on illegal LPG trade, officials of the Odisha supplies department seized 92 LPG cylinders during a raid at a shop in the Beheramal area of Jharsuguda district on Friday. The operation was conducted on the direction of the district administration following allegations of unauthorized storage and refilling of domestic cooking gas cylinders.

According to official sources, the raid team discovered a large stock of LPG cylinders stored inside the shop premises without proper authorisation. Out of the 92 cylinders recovered during the operation, 28 were found filled with gas while the remaining cylinders were empty.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was allegedly transferring gas from filled cylinders into empty ones using a pipe and other makeshift equipment. The refilled cylinders were then reportedly sold in the local market for profit.

The seized cylinders were taken into custody, and officials initiated further investigation to ascertain the scale of the racket and identify others who may be involved in the illegal operation.

The incident comes amid a broader crackdown on illegal LPG trade in several parts of Odisha. Recently, authorities exposed an LPG racket in neighbouring Sambalpur after a vehicle carrying a large number of cylinders overturned, drawing attention to unlawful transportation and storage of cooking gas.

In the past as well, police and supply officials have busted similar rackets in districts such as Nuapada, where over 130 cylinders were seized during a raid on a dhaba allegedly involved in illegal LPG transfer operations.

Officials say such illegal practices are often driven by attempts to divert subsidised domestic LPG cylinders for commercial use or resale in the black market. The state administration has warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal storage, transportation or refilling of LPG cylinders, as part of a statewide drive to curb black marketing and ensure safe distribution of cooking gas to consumers.

“Such practices not only violate provisions of the Essential Commodities Act and LPG Control Order but also pose a grave safety hazard,” said Mahendra Kumar Darjee, a local social activist. He warned that illegal refilling of LPG cylinders can lead to gas leaks, fires and even major explosions if safety protocols are ignored.