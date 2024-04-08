Illegal Constructions in Full Swing While GHMC and Revenue Official Keep Sparring

One such alleged illegal building that is coming up in Vemireddy enclave, road No. 12, Banjara Hills, is owned by BRS leader V. Narasimha Reddy.



The building permissions were illegally obtained for a fictitious parcel of land-survey No. 129/68 (paiki)-which does not exist on the officials map, whereas the constructions are underway on the encroached land in Vemireddy enclave.

In the instant case, the GHMC wrote to the revenue department regarding the building while the revenue officials delayed their reply. In the meanwhile, walls of the building were constructed and painted.

Sources said that once the structure comes up, the owner can easily plead in court against a stay on the construction by citing that huge amounts had been invested already.

Additionally, if some furniture is placed there, the owners can argue that the building has been occupied. At this stage, sources said, serving notices on the owners would not stop the illegal construction.

In several parts of the city, and the state, a similar pattern is followed. The staff and officials of the town planning wing help those flouting norms.

In the Vemireddy enclave case, the building permission has not been withdrawn for violating the status quo orders. The GHMC wrote to the revenue department last month.

While chief city planner Rajendra Prasad Naik said that the GHMC had written to the revenue department, the assistant city planner of Jubilee Hills circle Sampath said that he had visited the site more than three times.

“We have visited the site to stop work. After a brief gap, they resumed the work. The builders are asking why permission was given in the first place and why building fee was collected if the works had to be stopped midway through,” Sampath said.



Similarly, Shaikpet tahsildar Anitha Reddy said that she would check before getting back with details while Secunderabad RDO Dashrath Singh said that he had spoken to the MRO. They will take up the issue on Wednesday.