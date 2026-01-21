IIT-Kanpur PhD Scholar Jumps To Death From Campus Building

Kanpur Nagar: A 25-year-old PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) committed suicide after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of a campus residential building on Tuesday.

Ramswroop Ishram, a research scholar in the Department of Earth Sciences, had been residing in a room of the New SBRA Building along with his wife Manju and their three-year-old daughter. Ishram hailed from Giriwarsar village in Churu district of Rajasthan.

He had jumped in the afternoon and was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi said preliminary investigation indicates that the student had been suffering from depression and anxiety for a prolonged period and had also undergone counselling on several occasions. The police are also questioning the deceased's wife as part of the investigation.

The incident comes close on the heels of another student's death on campus. Earlier on December 29, 2026, Jai Singh Meena (26), a final-year BTech student enrolled in the Biological Sciences and Bioengineering programme, was found dead in his hostel room.