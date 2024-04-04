IIIT-H researcher awarded Chanakya Fellowship

Hyderabad: IIIT Hyderabad on Thursday announced its undergraduate researcher Jewel Benny's achievement of the Chanakya Fellowship by iHub-Anubhuti-IIITDelhi Foundation, for his work in non-invasive healthcare monitoring.



Collaborating with a team under Prof. Abhishek Srivastava, Jewel devised a radar-based system capable of simultaneously monitoring heart and breath rates of multiple patients, addressing the need for contactless technology highlighted by the pandemic. Utilising frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) mmWave radar technology, the team’s solution offers a significant advancement in accuracy and efficiency, with applications ranging from hospitals to corporate offices, IIIT-H explained.

The radar-based system represents a significant breakthrough in healthcare technology, providing a non-invasive method for monitoring vital signs. Its contactless nature reduces the risk of contamination, ensuring patient safety.



This innovation has the potential to revolutionise healthcare delivery by enabling simultaneous monitoring of multiple patients, particularly in critical care settings like ICUs where continuous monitoring is crucial.



Moreover, the versatility of this technology extends beyond healthcare facilities. It can be deployed in corporate offices to monitor employee health, contributing to workplace wellness initiatives.





