IIIT Allahabad Student Dies by Suicide on Birthday, Campus Erupts in Protest

A first-year B.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the boys' hostel in the Jhalwa area on Sunday night. The deceased, identified as Rahul Chaitanya Madala from Telangana’s Nizamabad, was hearing and speech impaired. The incident, which took place after midnight, has sent shockwaves across the campus.

Before taking the extreme step, Rahul had sent a message to his mother, stating that he was struggling with academic pressure and asking her to take care of the family. Following this, he reportedly climbed the stairs to the hostel's fifth floor and jumped. College authorities rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Preliminary reports suggest Rahul was under distress after failing his first-semester B.Tech exams. His message to his mother cited academic pressure as the reason for his actions. Notably, Rahul had secured admission to IIIT Allahabad with an impressive rank of 52.

His death has triggered widespread outrage among students, who staged protests and a candle march, accusing the administration of neglecting mental health concerns. Protesters demanded regular counselling sessions and workshops to help students cope with stress.

Students also highlighted the lack of adequate medical facilities on campus, further fueled by the recent death of another student under different circumstances. Demonstrations were held outside the director’s residence, demanding his resignation.

Following mounting pressure, Acting Director Professor GC Nandi announced a high-level probe into the incident. A three-member committee has been formed to submit its report within a week, and a fact-finding subcommittee with 50% student representation will address faculty misconduct, student grievances, and mental health support.

Meanwhile, Rahul’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and police are investigating the matter.