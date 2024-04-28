IGBC makes Thiagarajan, Shekar Reddy chairman and vice-chairman

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has selected its new office-bearers for 2024-26. B Thiagarajan, managing director of Blue Star has assumed the role of national chairman for CII–IGBC. C Shekar Reddy, managing director of Hyderabad-based CSR Estates, takes over as national vice-chairman of CII – IGBC.

The two will drive forward the green building movement in India with a focus on the reduction of resource consumption and minimising carbon emissions.“The demand for cooling has substantially increased and the Indian heating, ventilation, and air conditioning market size is expected to see a CAGR of nearly 16% by 2030. Our aim is to improve the efficiency of operational equipment and increase the adoption of a low carbon cooling system,” said Thiagarajan."We have over 350 organisations committed to achieving net-zero status for new and existing buildings through IGBC’s rating systems. By doubling the green building footprint by 2030 and addressing the bottom of the pyramid, the Indian building sector can accelerate its sustainability efforts,” said Shekar Reddy in a release.