IFS Officer Nidhi Tewari Appointed as Private Secretary to PM Modi

Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Nidhi Tewari has been appointed as the Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official order issued by the Ministry of Personnel on Monday.

Previously, she served as a Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

A 2008-batch IFS officer, Tewari will serve in this key role until October 26, 2027, the order stated. She is currently serving as a Director in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and has extensive experience in diplomatic assignments.

As Private Secretary to the Prime Minister, Tewari will be responsible for handling crucial administrative and diplomatic tasks, assisting in policy coordination, and facilitating communication between the PMO and various ministries. Her appointment comes at a significant time, with India strengthening its diplomatic outreach and engaging in key international negotiations. Experts believe her experience in foreign affairs will be valuable in shaping high-level engagements and policy decisions. Tewari joins a select group of bureaucrats who hold pivotal positions in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), playing an instrumental role in governance and decision-making. Her tenure will coincide with India's upcoming foreign policy initiatives and crucial global summits, where she is expected to play a crucial role in managing diplomatic communications.



