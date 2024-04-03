If really concerned, seek CBI probe into snooping, BJP to Revanth

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha member Dr. K. Laxman said that if Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is really serious about getting to the bottom of the phone tapping issue then he should hand over the investigation to the CBI. Both parties, the Congress and BRS, he contended, were enacting dramas in view of the ensuing Lo Sabha elections, he said.

Addressing the media, Laxman said, “Kaleshwaram, Dharani and now the phone tapping issue are being used by the CM to be in the news. As the phone tapping has a bearing on the electoral process, the Centre should also be involved. We will meet the Governor and seek a probe into this is

Phone tapping started in 2014 after K. Chandrasekhar Rao came to power and it continued until the 2023 Assembly elections. Revanth Reddy should take action against the kingpin if he is sincere. He was himself booked because of phone tapping in the vote-for-note case, he said.