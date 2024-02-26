If Modi isn’t PM, Ram Temple will Become Babri Masjid, Says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay on Monday cautioned voters that the newly-constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya could be turned into Babri Masjid, if Narendra Modi does not become the Prime Minister again.

Addressing a `Prajahita Rally’ in Husnabad, Bandi Sanjay asked Congress leaders whether constructing Ram temple or raising Jai Sri Ram was a crime.

Asking Congress and BRS leaders to stop making baseless charges to survive in politics, Sanjay dared Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to file cases against him if the figures given by him on Central government assistance to the state was proved wrong.

“The two leaders are just targeting me without any basis,” he said.

“The BRS sent me to jail two times when I was fighting for the rights of people. I will not care even if they file 100 cases. I will continue fighting for the cause of people”, he said.

Taking an oath that he would divulge only authentic figures as per the government records, Bandi Sanjay asked why there was no greenery in the Husnabad Assembly constituency when the Central government had released Rs 118.1 crore for plantation programme in a single Assembly segment.

Bandi Sanjay listed out the central financial assistance for the region which includes Rs 698.85 crore for the development of Husnabad Assembly constituency; Rs 196.2 crore released under employment guarantee scheme; Rs 109.36 crore under Kisan Samman Yojana; Rs 578 crore for the National Highway from Siddipet to Yelkaturti; Rs 28 crore under Local Area development scheme in Karimnagar; Rs 7 crore under Grameen Sadak Yohana, Rs 3 crore for road work from Gundareddypally village to Baswapur; Rs 3.74 crore for laying BT road from Gundareddypally village to Muttanapally among others.