IESS-12 to be Held in Coimbatore

Chennai: The 12th edition of the International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS), to be organized at the Codissia Trade Fair complex in Coimbatore for three days from March 4 drawing over 8,000 hosted trade visitors, around 300 exhibitors and 300 overseas buyers from over 40 nations, is expected to be a boost to engineering exports from Tamil Nadu, which now ranks second among all States in the sector.

Announcing the conduct of IESS, which is a show for MSMEs, for the sixth time in the State since 2017, EEPC India chairman Arun Kumar Garodia told a press conference in Chennai that the Department of Defence Production, TIDCO, TATA Steel, Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR) National institute of Design, ONDC, German agri machinery giant CLAAS and India e-scooter company Ether would be among the participants at the engineering sourcing show.

Over 700 one-on-one business-to-business meetings will be part of the event that will provide an international milieu for manufactures, exporters, importers buyers, technology providers and government representatives from the engineering world.

Tamil Nadu, where all the districts are covered under industrial corridor projects, is the second highest engineering merchandise exporter with a 15.8 per share in the national engineering pie during April to December in 2023, will benefit more as IESS is a show for the MSMEs, who play a pivotal role in the overall industrial landscape contributing 30 to 40 per cent of the engineering exports.

Flanders, a region in Belgium, is the focus region for the fifth time in IESS with a team keen on procuring and investing in Indian engineering, said Jayant Nadiger, trade commissioner for Flanders Region.

Germany, which became the largest destination for India’s engineering exports in Europe and fourth largest in the world receiving US $ 3044.4 million worth of engineering shipments from India, was also part of the show, Michaela Kuchler, Consul General of Germany in Chennai, said. A team from Germany would be landing at Coimbatore, she added.

With #SmartSustainableEngineering as the new theme, IESS XI will have a palette of intricately designed pavilions for display of over 150 varieties of Indian engineering merchandise and hold a league of talks, discussions, deliberations and ideation for generation of business through 150 seminars.

IESS was born with an inbuilt commitment and promise to promote, assist and handhold MSMEs to showcase their engineering goods to the overseas counterparts and EEPC India has played a role in building the Brand India image by organizing exhibitions around the world.