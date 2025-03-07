IED Explosion in Chhattisgarh Mine: One Dead, One Injured

Raipur: A worker was killed and another injured in the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion, triggered by Maoists, in an iron ore mine in Narayanpur district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh, police said.



This was the first time Maoists targeted miners in Bastar.



According to the police, the Maoists had planted an IED in the rest shed built for the labourers working the mine in Amdai under Chote Dangar police station.



Two mine workers were injured when the IED detonated, police said.



The two injured miners were rushed to the district hospital in Narayanpur.



While one of the injured mine workers Dilip Kumar Baghel succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, the other injured worker Harendra Nag was recouping in the hospital.



Maoists had targeted the security camp established near the mines several times in the past.



In another development, 11 Maoists cumulatively carrying a bounty of Rs 40 lakh on Friday surrendered before police in Narayanpur.



Two of them were divisional committee members (DVCM) carrying rewards of Rs eight lakh each.

