Idukki Diocese Screens Kerala Story for Church Members

Thiruvanathapuram: The Idukki Diocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church screened the "The Kerala Story" for its young members close on the heels of LDF and UDF vehemently opposing the screening of the controversial film on Doordarshan recently.



The Kerala Story was screened as part of the Festival of Faith by the Idukki Diocese on Sunday. The purpose was to create awareness about the dangers involved in love affairs and marriages, according to Fr. Jins Karakkat, chairman of the Idukki Diocese Media Commission.



The screening was intended for students from the tenth standard to twelve. As part of the Festival of Faith, one of the topics in Catechism classes was love, and the children were asked to watch and evaluate "The Kerala Story" in this context.



According to church leaders, the topic was chosen to create awareness among children about the dangers of being involved in love affairs.



The film "The Kerala Story" was recently aired on Doordarshan, despite strong protests from the Chief Minister, opposition leaders, and some cultural figures. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the decision to screen the film, stating that it was an attempt to defame Kerala.



Pinarayi along with the ruling CPM had urged the Doordarshan to withdraw its decision to screen the controversial movie.



The BJP welcomed the screening of the controversial film by the Idukki diocese. BJP Central Zone President N Hari said the diocese had taken a realistic approach to the issue. "The decision of the diocese is a setback to the propaganda carried out against the film by the LDF and UDF, who had opposed its screening by Doordarshan," he said.



Opposition leader V D Satheesan also made it clear that the move was aimed at dividing Kerala. He stated that it was a blatant violation of the model code of conduct and mentioned that he would approach the Election Commission.



He said that he is opposed to the official stand to defame Kerala and the party need not take a stand on it thinking that someone has shown the picture personally.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan has criticized the film "The Kerala Story," calling it "a third-rate film spreading hatred against Muslims and communists." He stated, "We opposed the screening because Doordarshan was doing it officially. We cannot prevent individuals from watching the movie," in reaction to the Idukki diocese's decision to screen the movie.

