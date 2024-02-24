IDTR in Kothakota Set to Boost Driving Skills in AP

Kurnool: The construction of the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) in Kothakota, Nandyal district, is progressing under the aegis of the Union Road Transport and Highways ministry. The project, at a total cost of `18.50 crore, includes a state contribution of `1.50 crore.

The IDTR scheme, implemented by the roads ministry, aims to set up one IDTR per 5 crore population. MoRTH has sanctioned 31 IDTRs nationwide in support of infrastructure, including land, buildings, equipment and training facilities.

Under the scheme, the Union ministry offers a one-time assistance of 100 per cent of the capital investment, with a maximum of `17.25 crore per IDTR.

The IDTR in Kothakota has made progress, with completed components like the administrative block's ground floor slab. Other elements, such as the hostel block, internal roads, driving tracks and more are in progress.

IDTR aims to provide driving training for LMV and HMV categories, along with refresher training for HMV and hazardous goods categories. The fee collected is initially subsidized and will become minimal after some time, compared to other private institutions.

The proposal under the scheme is initiated by the State Government, and the selection of a private partner is decided by the state government based on their requirements.

Driving training is intended for 1,000 members of LMV (light motor vehicles) and HMV (heavy motor vehicles) categories. Moreover, refresher training is scheduled for the HMV category, with a capacity for 14,500 members per year; and the Hazardous Goods category that accommodates 4,000 members, according to officials.

The roads ministry has sanctioned 31 IDTRs across the country. The government of Andhra Pradesh has allocated 35.96 acres of land at Kothakota for the IDTR.

The state government has collaborated with Ashok Leyland Ltd to establish the "Society for Ashok Leyland Andhra Pradesh Driver Training Institute" in Dhone constituency.

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath highlighted the institute's goal of promoting road safety and providing employment for the local population. IDTR is set to be fully equipped with facilities like RCC classrooms, a hostel building, office and library buildings, driving labs, simulator labs, and audio-visual rooms in the next couple of months, he stated.

Further, the roads ministry has approved the establishment of similar centers in Darsi, Prakasam district, and for Vizianagaram district, although their construction has not commenced yet.