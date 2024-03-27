IDPL Clears Rs 16.36 cr Property Tax Dues After 24 years under OTS

Incidentally, IDPL had not been paying property tax for 24 years, even before the GHMC was established. During this period, the four properties owned by the company fell under the jurisdiction of various urban local bodies (ULBs), including Kukatpally.

The OTS, implemented by the state government, facilitated a waiver of 90 per cent on accumulated interest arrears on property tax. To qualify for the waiver, taxpayers had to clear the principal amount of dues up to the financial year 2022-2023 along with 10 per cent interest in a single payment. However, this scheme will end on March 31, following which the GHMC Early Bird Scheme will take effect starting April 1.