17,000 ICICI Credit Cards Blocked

Hyderabad: The ICICI Bank blocked over 17,000 credit cards at once stating that there had been some technical glitch. It was learnt that the cards got aligned with other digital platforms by mistake.

However, the bank made it clear that it had rectified the mistake. The bank authorities also said that there was no information that data was misused through the cards so far.

Further, it assured the customers that it would pay the compensation if any of them suffered loss economically due to the use of their bank's credit card.

According to sources, when the bank officials checked online, they found that the new credit cards got aligned with customers' accounts in a wrong manner, which means the existing customers could see the details of the new cards designed for others.

Once the customer logged into the online banking portal, they got details of the new cards even when they had not applied for it.

This news became public on Wednesday evening and was on social media within a few minutes. The bank officials confirmed the same the next day morning.

However, the bank officials said that there was nothing to worry even if the details of the new credit cards went into the hands of other customers as there was the OTP gateway which would not allow the transaction to be complete. There is no chance of any misuse or cheating, the officials confirmed.

However, the bank blocked all the new credit cards and said that a new set of cards would be issued soon.