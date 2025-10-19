Ice Breaking in Ladakh: LAB and KDA to Attend Crucial MHA Meeting on Statehood and Sixth Schedule Demands

Srinagar: In a significant development amid the ongoing protests in Ladakh, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have confirmed their participation in a pivotal meeting with a sub-committee of the Union home ministry that is scheduled for October 22 in New Delhi.

The announcement was made in Leh on Sunday by the LAB and KDA, which have been spearheading a campaign centred on a four-point agenda -- granting statehood to Ladakh, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, establishing separate Lok Sabha constituencies for Leh and Kargil, and creating a public service commission to enhance local employment opportunities.

Sajjad Kargili, a prominent leader of the KDA, affirmed the joint participation of both organisations, stating, “The LAB and KDA will attend the sub-committee meeting together. Our focus remains on securing statehood, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, justice for the victims of the September 24 violence, and the release of detained individuals, including Sonam Wangchuk.” He emphasised the importance of constructive dialogue, adding: “We believe that only sincere and transparent discussions can rebuild trust and address the aspirations of the people of Ladakh.”

Chering Dorje Lakruk, co-chairman of the LAB, also confirmed the groups’ attendance but adopted a cautiously optimistic tone. “We are hopeful for a meaningful and positive outcome from this meeting,” he said.

The LAB will be represented by key members, including Thupstan Chhewang, Nawang Rigzin Jora and Lakruk, while the KDA delegation will comprise Qamar Ali Akhoon, Asgar Ali Karbalai and Kargili. Additionally, Ladakh’s Lok Sabha member, Muhammad Haneefa Jan, has been invited to the meeting, which will be chaired by Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai. Senior MHA officials, including home secretary Govind Mohan and the joint secretary for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will also participate.

Official sources said the meeting’s agenda will focus on Ladakh’s core demands, including the grant of full statehood for the Union territory and the extension of safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. These safeguards are intended to protect land, employment opportunities, and the cultural rights of Ladakh’s indigenous communities.

The MHA had formally invited representatives from Ladakh, including members of the LAB and KDA, to New Delhi for these discussions, signalling the government’s intent to address the region’s long-standing demands. The invitation comes in the wake of a turbulent period marked by protests, restrictions, and violence in Ladakh. On September 24, demonstrations in Leh demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule protections escalated into violent clashes, resulting in the tragic deaths of four civilians, over 80 injuries including 40 police personnel, arson, vandalism of government buildings, and an attack on a BJP office. This unrest marked the deadliest episode in Ladakh in decades, intensifying tensions in the region.

In a step toward reconciliation, the MHA announced on Friday the formation of a judicial inquiry, led by retired Supreme Court Justice B.S. Chauhan, to investigate the September 24 violence. The probe will examine the circumstances around the clashes, the actions of the police, and the deaths of the four individuals, addressing a key demand of the LAB and KDA. A joint statement from New Delhi and Leh highlighted the government’s commitment to conducting an impartial inquiry and maintaining ongoing dialogue with the LAB and KDA through the high-powered committee on Ladakh or other platforms.

Previous attempts at dialogue faced setbacks. Talks initially scheduled for October 6 were derailed when, on September 29, the LAB, with the KDA’s support, withdrew from participating. The decision was prompted by the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, allegations that protesters were labelled “anti-national,” and an atmosphere of fear and grief following the violence.

A preparatory meeting with the MHA panel, planned for September 29, was postponed due to the funerals of the victims and ultimately did not take place after the boycott. The LAB and KDA had previously outlined four preconditions for engaging in dialogue: a Supreme Court-supervised judicial inquiry into the September 24 firing, the unconditional release of detainees, including Sonam Wangchuk, compensation for the families of the victims, and restricting discussions to the issues of statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion.

With the upcoming meeting on October 22, the LAB’s and KDA’s participation signals a renewed opportunity for dialogue, as both groups prepare to present their demands and seek a resolution to Ladakh’s pressing concerns.