IAS Preeti Sudan named as new UPSC Chairman

Hyderabad: IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh cadre and former union health secretary Preeti Sudan was appointed as the new chairman of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday.

The UPSC secretary in a letter, said that the President had accepted the resignation of Dr Manoj Soni, who submitted his resignation due to personal reasons and said that President Droupadi Murmu had also approved the appointment of Preeti Sudan as the Chairman of the Commission.

She will take charge on August 1 and continue till further orders or until April 29, 2025, whichever is earlier, said the letter.

Sudan made numerous contributions to national-level programmes and served as the secretary to various departments in her career spanning over 35 years.