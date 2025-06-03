IAS Officer’s Comment on Students Cleaning Toilets Sparks Controversy

In Telangana, IAS officer Dr V.S. Alagu Varshini, Secretary of TGSWREIS, caused uproar with a viral audio clip. She reportedly told school principals that students in Gurukul schools, mostly from Scheduled Caste communities, should clean their own toilets and hostel rooms.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) demanded an explanation from Telangana’s Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, giving them 15 days to report actions taken.

In the clip, Dr Varshini said students from poor families should learn self-reliance, stating, “There’s nothing wrong with cleaning their toilets or cooking. Who else will clean their rooms? It’s part of growing up.”

Former TGSWREIS Secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar criticised her, questioning if the Chief Minister’s children clean school toilets and demanding her removal. BRS MLC K. Kavitha said Gurukul schools aim to provide dignity and education, not menial tasks, noting the BRS government previously allocated Rs. 40,000 monthly for cleaning staff, stopped by the Congress government since May 2025.

D. Varshini clarified her comments were misinterpreted, emphasizing that teaching self-reliance fosters independence. She confirmed cleaning staff remain and no student is forced to clean.

The NCSC is monitoring the case, and strict action may follow if her remarks are deemed offensive. The debate continues: should students clean to learn discipline, or is it unfair to target poor and Dalit students?





Written by: Prabhash Kumar, Intern.