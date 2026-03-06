IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Missing in Assam; Search On

A Su-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force went missing on Thursday shortly after taking off from the Jorhat airbase in Assam, officials said.Communication with the Russian-origin aircraft was lost at 7:42 pm, they said, adding a search and rescue operation has been launched to locate the jet.

"An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm," the IAF said on social media.

"Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated," it said.

Su-30MKI is a two-seater multirole long-range fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi.

It is now built under licence by HAL for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The IAF operates a fleet of over 260 Su-30MKI jets.