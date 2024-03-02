IAF's NTS Begumpet Marks Platinum Jubilee with Spectacular Events

Hyderabad: The Navigation Training School (NTS) at the Air Force Station (AFS) Begumpet, one of the oldest training establishments of the IAF, celebrated its platinum jubilee on Saturday and Sunday. The ceremony was attended by serving personnel and veterans. Air Marshal R. Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, IAF, released a special cover. A series of commemorative events were held including an aerial display by the Akashganga sky diving team and a drill by the Air Warriors.



