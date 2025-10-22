IAF to Host Nationwide Marathons to Honor Param Vir Chakra Hero Sekhon

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday said it will host marathons in Delhi and 60 other locations across the country on November 2 as a mark of tribute to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, a 1971 war hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee.

Born in Ludhiana, Sekhon laid down his life while fighting against six Pakistani Sabre jets that attacked Srinagar airfield in December during the Indo-Pak War of 1971.