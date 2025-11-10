IAF Shows Strength Near Chicken’s Neck Corridor

Guwahati/ New Delhi: The Indian Air Force's frontline fighter jets — Rafale, Su-30 MKI, Mirage 2000, and Tejas — on Sunday roared in the skies over the majestic Brahmaputra river at Lachit Ghat, in Guwahati, as part of the flypast to celebrate its 93rd anniversary. In separate development, the Indian Navy's warship INS Sahyadri is at the US naval base Guam for participation in the multilateral Exercise Malabar-2025, which kicks off on Monday.

The Sarang helicopter and Hawk aircraft teams enthralled people who had lined all along the Brahmaputra shore to witness them perform their aerobatic air display. This is the first time that the Air Force Day flypast was held in Guwahati. The selection of Assam for the flypast is also seen as strategic messaging in the face of growing closeness between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Around 25 formations with around 58 aircraft, which included fighters as well as transport aircraft and helicopters were in the flypast at the Lachit Ghat in Guwahati.

The fighter jets flew from their respective bases to perform over the Brahmaputra river. Rafale and Su-30 MKI, who led the attacks on two terrorists and 11 Pakistan Air Force bases during Operation Sindoor, flew together with Mirage 2000 in Barak formation.

The French twin-engine multirole Rafale aircraft also flew solely in Haati formation, ending it with a vertical Charlie manoeuvre. The indigenous LCA Tejas flew in Dikhow formation. The MiG-29, Harvard and AEW&C were also part of the flypast.

The Air Force's helicopters, including the attack helicopters Apache, Mi-17, and ALH Mk1, also enthralled the audience. The transport aircraft C-295, C-130 and An-32 showed their presence during the airshow.

This year, while the Air Force Day parade was held in Hindon airbase on October 8, the traditional flypast of frontline fighter jets of the Air Force and aerial display of the Air Force Day celebrations were held in Guwahati on Sunday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh were among the dignitaries who were present during the flypast.

"I am so happy that the Air Force selected Guwahati for observing the annual celebration. Guwahati has never seen this kind of spectacular presentation. I am grateful. It will motivate our youngsters to join the Air Force," said the Assam chief minister.

Later, in a post on X, Mr Sarma said that from being nearly abandoned during the 1962 war to sending such a powerful message of aerial dominance, the Northeast has come a long way under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Northeast’s first ever air show was indeed a breathtaking show of strength, skill & spirit. Your overwhelming support for Bharat’s Air Warriors – so close to the Chicken Neck and four international borders – will give sleepless nights to enemies inside and outside the country," he posted.

Meanwhile, amidst question marks over the Quad's future after US President Donald Trump's election, the alliance countries' naval exercise Malabar will kick off on Monday in Guam in the Northern Pacific.

The four-nation Quad naval exercise Malabar, involving India, the US, Australia and Japan, will be held from November 10 to November 18. The harbour phase of the exercise will be held from November 10 to November 12 and the sea phase from November 13 to November 17.

The Indian Navy's warship INS Sahyadri is at Guam for participation in the multilateral Exercise Malabar-2025. The indigenously designed and constructed INS Sahyadri is a guided missile stealth frigate.

The harbour phase of Exercise Malabar-2025 will feature operational planning and discussions, alignment on communication protocols, familiarisation visits between participating nations, and sports fixtures.

Following the harbour phase, all participating units will proceed for the sea phase, wherein ships and aircraft will take part in naval drills, focusing on joint fleet operations, anti-submarine warfare, gunnery serials and flying operations.

The Malabar series of maritime exercises commenced in 1992 as a bilateral Indian-US naval exercise and has grown in stature over the years to include four prominent navies in the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions.