IAF Drone Forced To Land Safely In Jaisalmer

20 Nov 2025 9:03 PM IST

IAF Drone Forced To Land Safely In Jaisalmer
New Delhi: An Indian Air Force Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) on a routine training mission made a safe forced landing near Jaisalmer on Thursday after experiencing an engine malfunction. The aircraft was recovered from an empty field with no damage reported on the ground and only minimal damage to the RPA itself.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Indian Air Force Jaisalmer 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Correspondent
