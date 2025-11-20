IAF Drone Forced To Land Safely In Jaisalmer
The aircraft was recovered from an empty field with no damage reported on the ground and only minimal damage to the RPA itself.
New Delhi: An Indian Air Force Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) on a routine training mission made a safe forced landing near Jaisalmer on Thursday after experiencing an engine malfunction. The aircraft was recovered from an empty field with no damage reported on the ground and only minimal damage to the RPA itself.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story