I will win with Highest Majority in TG: Raghuveer

Nalgonda: Congress Nalgonda candidate Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy was confident of his victory in the May 13 Lok Sabha elections with the highest majority in the state, on the back of support of ministers from the district and the work and influence of his father Jana Reddy.

Excerpts from an interview with Raghuveer Reddy.

Life before politics

After my education, I started a business at the age of 19 years and became a successful entrepreneur. I started helping my father in politics from the 1999 elections and learnt a lot from him. I quit the business and became a Congress politician from 2004.

His selection, 20 years after entering politics.

I requested the Congress high command for the party ticket in the 2014 Assembly polls. The party high command did not consider my request due to the “one family-one ticket” principle. Then, I became more active in the politics of Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency. Now, the party has provided me an opportunity to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

On what he will bring to Nalgonda.

Completion of the Udaya Samudram lift irrigation scheme (Brahmanavellemla), SLBC tunnel and Dindi lift irrigation scheme would permanently solve irrigation problems and change the lives of farmers. Luckily, irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy is from the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency. I will assist in the efforts of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to complete these projects and to secure the required clearances.

What can the youth expect.

I will spend the maximum amount of my MPLADS funds to developing sports facilities. Sports can inculcate a sportive spirit in the youth and help them be physically fit. It will also keep them away from bad habits. As the Congress is in power in the state, I will bring in the funds for development works from the state government.

On the battle on May 13

The BRS has lost ground in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. It has won only one Assembly segment out of the 12 last year. In the Assembly elections, the Congress got 2.97 lakh votes more than BRS in the Assembly segments under the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency. I will not mention the figure, but I will win from the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency with the highest majority of votes in Telangana state.