I Will Become CM in 2028, Says KCR’s Conqueror

Nizamabad: BJP’s Kamareddy MLA Katipally Venkataramana Reddy on Sunday said that he would become Chief Minister of Telangana state in 2028.

‘I have a plan to accomplish this goal. I had declared that I would quit politics if I did not win the Kamareddy Assembly seat in the 2023 elections. I triumphed over bigwigs like the then-Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his successor A. Revanth Reddy,” he said.



I will become CM in 2028, says KCR’s conquerorVenkataramana Reddy found fault with Kamareddy district officials for inviting government adviser Mohd Ali Shabbir to official programmes.

A video clip went viral on Sunday in which he is saying that he would make his girlfriend a government adviser and provide Cabinet rank to her after becoming Chief Minister.

He said that he was working for a corruption-free Kamareddy. He said that only officials with integrity should work in Kamareddy. ‘I will touch the feet of honest officers and at the same time chase out corrupt officials’, he said.

