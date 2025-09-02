I May Forgive RJD-Cong, Bihar Won’t: Modi

NEW DELHI: In his first reaction to the alleged abuses against his late mother during the Congress' recently concluded ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar’s Darbhanga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the remarks were an insult not only to his mother but to every "mother, sister and daughter of the country". He asserted that he may forgive the RJD and the Congress, but the people of Bihar will never pardon them.

Slamming the Opposition parties after virtually launching the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, Modi said, "My mother was abused in front of the RJD and the Congress leaders" and stated that hurling abuses at his mother was nothing for those who insult "Mother India, and that they should be punished.

Modi stated that abusive remarks were made against his deceased mother from a platform of the Opposition’s alliance in Bihar. These insults were not just an affront to his mother but an insult to every mother, sister, and daughter of the nation. He expressed deep anguish over the incident.

Acknowledging the pain felt by the people of Bihar, especially its mothers, upon witnessing and hearing such remarks, Modi said that the sorrow he feels in his heart is equally shared by the people of Bihar and that he is sharing this grief with the people.

Attacking the RJD, an alliance partner of the Congress, Modi said that the party headed by Lalu Prasad Yadav wanted to take revenge on women, as it was because of them that the regional party's government was ousted from power in Bihar.

"People who hurl abuses at mothers have the mindset that women are weak. Hurling abuses at my mother was an insult to the daughters and sisters of Bihar," Modi asserted. He added that Bihar's NDA government, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has always worked for the empowerment of women.

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering while virtually inaugurating a new cooperative initiative for the women associated with self-help groups in Bihar.

After virtually launching the Bihar scheme to provide easy access to funds at affordable interest rates to women associated with SHGs, the Prime Minister transferred `105 crore to the bank account of the new cooperative. He said the institution will promote the entrepreneurship skills of rural women associated with SHGs in Bihar.

Attacking the Congress and the RJD leaders, Modi remarked that these privileged individuals were born with silver and gold spoons and view power in Bihar and across the country as their family inheritance. He said that they believe that the seat of power is their birthright.

Modi said the people of India blessed the son of a poor mother and made him the Prime Minister and asserted that the Opposition parties have never tolerated the rise of the backward and extremely backward sections of society.

“It is this very mindset that has now led them to hurl abuses at his late mother from their political platform,” Modi said, adding that the mindset which abuses mothers and sisters is one that views women as weak and treats them as objects of exploitation and oppression, and he emphasised that whenever such an anti-women mentality has come to power, it is women who have suffered the most.

Recalling the Opposition rule in Bihar, the Prime Minister said that during that time, crime and criminals were unchecked, and incidents of murder, extortion and rape had become commonplace.

Pointing out that certain Opposition parties have consistently opposed the advancement of women, which is why they strongly resist initiatives such as women’s reservation, Modi remarked that even when a woman from a poor household rises to prominence, their frustration becomes evident.

The Prime Minister called upon the people of Bihar, especially its sons, to take responsibility for responding to the insult directed at mothers and stated that wherever these Opposition leaders go—be it any street or city—they must hear the voice of the people saying that the insult to mothers will not be tolerated and any attack on dignity will not be accepted.

“The oppression and assault by the Opposition parties will not be tolerated and accepted. For our government, the dignity of a mother, her respect and her self-respect are a topmost priority,” the Prime Minister added.