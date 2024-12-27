I Have Lost a Mentor: Rahul Gandhi on Manmohan Singh

BELAGAVI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he had lost his mentor and guide in former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

“I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride,” the former Congress chief said.

“Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who were in Belgavi to take part in the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Indian National Congress session, rushed to Delhi on hearing of Dr Singh’s demise.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Dr Singh remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents.

“Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

“He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strongwilled and courageous until the end. A uniquely dignified and gentle man in the rough world of politics,” she said.