I am handing over my son to you, Sonia tells Rae Bareli voters

AICC leader and Rajya Sabha member Sonia Gandhi made an emotional appeal to the voters in Rae Bareli, a stronghold of the Congress, to vote for her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

She said: "I am handing over my son to you. As you have considered me as your representative, consider Rahul too as your representative. He will not disappoint you."

Sonia Gandhi said she would not contest from Rae Bareli in the 2024 LS elections to make way for her son.

Rahul Gandhi is already a sitting MP for Kerala's Wayanad constituency and is contesting from Rae Bareli too.

Sonia was addressing a public meeting in Rae Bareli on Friday, as part of campaigning for the general elections. Voting will be held in Rae Bareli on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections and counting will be held on June 4.

Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also present at the public meeting.