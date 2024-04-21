I am Always Available for The Locals: Ranjith Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress Chevella candidate Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy said that he was accessible to the people during his tenure as Lok Sabha member and would continue to be so, if elected in the May 13 elections to the Lok Sabha.

Addressing the party workers and others, who took part in a bike rally, Reddy urged voters to support a leader dedicated to the progress of the constituency. He recalled that he was available to the people round the clock during the traumatic Covid pandemic times.

The bike rally covered Alvin colony, Yellammabanda, and Hydernagar in Serilingampally limits. The local constituency in-charge Jagadishwar Goud led the rally that saw a huge turnout of youth at Allwyn Colony. Congress leaders and corporators actively participated in the rally and extended full support to Ranjith Reddy.