Hysea to host its national summit and awards event on Feb 14

Hyderabad: Industry body Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea) jointly with STPI-Hyderabad will host the National Summit and Awards 2024 on Feb 14 at the HICC. This is the 31st edition and will feature a conference and a product expo. Industry awards will also be presented on the same day, according to Hysea president Manisha Saboo.



The industry event will focus on artificial intelligence, products made in Hyderabad for the world, disruptions, impact on economy and future potential. IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu will speak at the event.



