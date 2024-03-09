Hyderbaad Woman Escapes from Barbaric Husband, Urges Centre to Help Family Stranded in Jeddah

Hyderabad: A city-based woman, along with her three kids and her husband’s second wife, who is a minor, managed to escape from the clutches of her husband’s house in Makkah in Saudi Arabia. They are presently at a shelter home in Jeddah and are desperate to return home.

The victim Saba Begum, her kids aged 11, nine and four years, along with her husband’s 17-year-old second wife, were confined and attacked by her husband Ali Hussain Aziz ul Rahman at his apartment four days back.Saba’s mother Sabera Begum, who resides in Rajendranagar, wrote a letter to external affairs minister Dr S. Jaishankar urging the Centre to rescue her kin. She handed over the letter to Amjadullah Khan, MBT spokesperson on Saturday, who posted it on X.“Last month Saba learnt that her husband had married a 17-year-old Bangaladeshi woman. On his first night, Hassan started beating the girl alleging that she was not a virgin. Later Saba learnt that Hassan had bought the minor for 25,000 riyals. Hassan would lock them up for two to three days whenever he went out,” Sabera Begum mentioned in her letter.“Unable to bear the brutal harassment, all five of them managed to escape and reached Jeddah, where they are starving in a shelter home,” Sabera Begum wrote to the minister.She said her daughter had married Rahman over a telephonic nikah on December 2, 2013. “I went with my daughter to Makkah on February 4, 2014, on an Umrah visa. I left my daughter with Hassan as he had promised that after the expiry of the Umrah visa, he would make her ‘Iqama’,” Sabera Begum said.“Later I came to know that they were staying in an apartment in Makkah. After a few days, my daughter complained that Rahman used to torture her and did not allow her to even look out of the window. He is said to be a Burmese national holding a Pakistani passport,” she wrote.